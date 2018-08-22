Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Hans Zimmer Returns to DC to Score ‘Wonder Woman 1984′

by      August 22, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • The Film Music Reporter is reporting that Hans Zimmer will be scoring the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984.
  • THR is reporting that WB is moving forward on a Crazy Rich Asians sequel with John M. Chu returning to direct the film.
  • That Hashtag Show is reporting that Zendaya has been offered the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie.
  • THR is reporting that Netflix is prepping a sequel to Death Note. Death Note 2 is being written by Greg Russo who is also working on the script for the Resident Evil movie reboot.
crazy-rich-asians-constance-wu-henry-golding

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Adds Lena Dunham, Lorenza…
Next Article
Exclusive 'Kin' Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Sci-Fi Film's Sound…
Tags

Latest News