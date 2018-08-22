Movie Talk: Hans Zimmer Returns to DC to Score ‘Wonder Woman 1984′

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- The Film Music Reporter is reporting that Hans Zimmer will be scoring the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984.
- THR is reporting that WB is moving forward on a Crazy Rich Asians sequel with John M. Chu returning to direct the film.
- That Hashtag Show is reporting that Zendaya has been offered the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie.
- THR is reporting that Netflix is prepping a sequel to Death Note. Death Note 2 is being written by Greg Russo who is also working on the script for the Resident Evil movie reboot.