Hans Zimmer to Score ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

0

Hans Zimmer is heading back to the DCEU, though this time not for Batman or Superman. Film Music Reporter has the news that the Oscar-winning composer will handle the score for Wonder Woman 1984, the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel that’s currently in production. Patty Jenkins is directing the follow-up, which brings Gal Gadot’s titular hero forward in time to—you guessed it—1984. There she’ll square off against Kristen Wiig’s antagonistic Cheetah, and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is in the mix despite his character’s death in the first film.

Rupert Gregson-Williams (The Crown) handled scoring duties for the first Wonder Woman, and he did an admirable job balancing the film’s difficult tone. Bringing Zimmer in is a coup for Jenkins and Warner Bros. not only because Zimmer originated the Wonder Woman theme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but because the composer previously “retired” from superhero movies in 2016. Zimmer already came out of retirement recently when it was revealed that he’s handling the score for Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, so it appears he’ll have two superhero scores out in 2019.

I’m a big fan of Zimmer’s work, especially when he thinks outside the box on films like Blade Runner 2049 and Interstellar, but I would have maybe liked to have seen Jenkins and Co. go with an exciting up-and-comer for this one. Perhaps someone like Zimmer’s frequent collaborator Benjamin Wallfisch, or Mission: Impossible – Fallout composer Lorne Balfe. That said, I have no doubt Zimmer will do a swell job, and one hopes he pulls from experience to really nail the 1980s vibe.

Zimmer’s next work will be seen in 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen’s new film Widows, and 2019 will bring not only Wonder Woman 1984 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but Zimmer’s reprisal of duties on Disney’s The Lion King. He won his first and only Oscar for composing the score for the 1995 animated original, so it’ll be interesting to see what he comes up with there.

What do you think folks? Are you happy to see Zimmer back in the DCEU? Is there another composer you’d rather have seen handle Wonder Woman 1984? Sound off in the comments below.