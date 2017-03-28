Exclusive: Watch ‘Hap and Leonard’ Battle Some Mean Mothers in “Holy Mojo”

0

To those of you who are not watching Hap and Leonard: you need to be watching Hap and Leonard. I’ve gone over all of the reasons why in my Season 2 review (pointing out that while you don’t have to have watched Season 1 to dive in, it does give some helpful character context), but it bears repeating. Though I liked the show’s first season (running an economical 6 episodes, the same as the new season), Season 2 really goes for broke with a storyline dedicated to the mystery of a poor, black neighborhood in East Texas that has a missing kid problem. Over the course of the new season, Hap (James Purefoy) and Leonard (Michael K. Williams) get pulled into their own investigation after being initially implicated in a murder, only to find a very grisly serial killer awaits.

To those of you who are watching Hap and Leonard, you’ll know that this season is only just getting started, but we’ve already seen the duo go through so much. Things do not slow down in this third episode, “Holy Mojo,” which finds the friends getting some help from Ivan (Olaniyan Thurmon) in trying to find the original location of a mysterious gate that appears to hold an important clue. But the mamas of the neighborhood are not having it, watching two men parade this kid around in what looks like a slow-boiled kidnapping. They come prepared for a fight! Check it out below:

I can confirm that the next scene, when the two go to meet Ms. Stella, is one of the episode’s best, but the whole thing is great. I also haven’t had a chance to mention the great Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack) yet, but she is another highlight of what I think is one of TV’s best seasons this year. The story that Much Mojo is telling is bold, unique, and necessary, but the key is that the show never lets itself get too dark or too serious. There’s always a wry humor that brings light to even the deepest shadows — and trust me, there’s a lot more of that to come.

Hap and Leonard airs Wednesday nights on SundanceTV.