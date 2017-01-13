‘Hap and Leonard’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Mucho Murder and Mayhem

0

Get ready for more deep south hijinks, Hap Collins (James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams) are back in action for Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo, the second season of SundanceTV’s delightful, raucous television adaptation of Joe R. Lansdale‘s long-running book series. From series creator Jim Mickle (Cold in July), Mucho Mojo picks up with the titular duo after the calamity of the first season when the discovery of a dead body drags the best buds smack in the middle of a murder mystery.

After the casualties of Season 1, Hap and Leonard fills out the Mucho Mojo cast with newcomers Bian Dennehy, Irma P. Hall, Dohn Norwood, Tiffany Mack and Cranston Johnson. SundanceTV debuted the first Season 2 trailer during their TCA panel, and now you can check it out for yourself below.

The Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo trailer is finally here! Mark your calendars for March 15th… mucho mayhem is coming your way. #MuchoMojo pic.twitter.com/dDcAI0ZMUi — Hap and Leonard (@HapAndLeonard) January 13, 2017

Hap and Leonard’s first season was a rowdy romp through the swampland and enjoyable to boot thanks to its charming leads and Lansdale’s colorful character creations (particularly Pollyanna McIntosh‘s Angel and Jimmi Simpson‘s Solider, whose particular brand of daffy villainy will be missed). If the trailer is any indication, Season 2 has held onto that mojo (sorry, not sorry). It’s a unique show with an uncommon tone and texture and I’m excited to see what kind of mess the titular goofballs get themselves into next.