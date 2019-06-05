‘Happy!’ and ‘Deadly Class’ Cancelled by Syfy; Amazon Axes ‘Sneaky Pete’

0

A trio of TV cancellations came down last night. Syfy has decided to scrap future seasons of the darkly comedic drama Happy! and the ambitious graphic novel adaptation Deadly Class, while Amazon has cancelled Sneaky Pete after three seasons. The Christopher Meloni-fronted Happy! ended its second season last week and TV Line reports that Universal Content Productions will shop the series elsewhere, with Netflix emerging as a potential new home given the show’s popularity on the streaming service. The series launched in 2017 with a manic visual palette and lead voice role from Patton Oswalt.

Deadly Class, meanwhile, is also being shopped around by Sony Pictures Television to find a potential new home. The show launched earlier this year as a stylish new hourlong series on Syfy, airing after the network’s critically acclaimed fantasy drama The Magicians. But Deadly Class failed to build as robust a following as The Magicians, and thus Syfy decided to cancel it. These two cancellations come on the heels of the cancellation of the sci-fi horror series Nightflyers, which debuted last winter but failed to catch on.

Sneaky Pete’s cancellation, meanwhile, comes after three seasons on Amazon Prime. It originally began as a pilot for CBS, which Amazon picked up after CBS passed. The procedural aspect was retooled on Amazon with a new showrunner, and the series continued on for a total of 30 episodes. As of now, there’s no word on a potential revival on a different network.

