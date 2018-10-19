First ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Poster Promises a Killer Comeback

0

Blumhouse and Universal have released the first Happy Death Day 2U poster. For those who didn’t see the original Happy Death Day, the story followed a college student Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) who was trapped in a Groundhog Day-like scenario where she keeps reliving the last day of her life over and over again until she finds the killer. But it looks like Tree won’t have much time to enjoy her victory as she’ll be returning for the sequel.

When we spoke to Rothe, she teased that Happy Death Day 2U shares some DNA with Back to the Future:

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ‘cause I think that gets old.”

I still need to see the original Happy Death Day, although now is probably a perfect time to do so, especially with the sequel only four months away. I’m honestly a little surprised that Blumhouse and Universal didn’t attach a teaser trailer to Halloween since it would be a great way to promote both the original and the sequel. I suppose for now this poster will have to suffice.

Check out the Happy Death Day 2U poster below. The film opens February 14, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Happy Death Day 2U: