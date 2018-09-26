‘Happy Death Day 2’ Gets a 2019 Release Date and a Fantastic Title

0

Universal Studios and Blumhouse have finally set a Happy Death Day 2 release date, also unveiling the title for the horror sequel. The follow-up to the inventive 2017 film is officially called Happy Death Day 2U and will hit theaters on February 14, 2019. Yes indeed, the Happy Death Day sequel is a date movie! The film will be squaring off directly against 20th Century Fox’s new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix as well as the Warner Bros. comedy Isn’t It Romantic on Valentine’s weekend, so it’s a bit of a competitive debut date.

Christopher Landon returned to direct Happy Death Day 2, which also brings back Jessica Rothe in the lead role as a college student who gets murdered, only to find herself trapped in a Groundhog Day-like scenario where she keeps reliving the last day of her life over and over again until she finds the killer.

Rothe previously told Collider, before filming on Happy Death Day 2 began, that the follow-up would be in the vein of Back to the Future:

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ‘cause I think that gets old.”

The Happy Death Day sequel was shot on the downlow so we don’t know too much about it, but co-star Israel Broussard is back alongside Rothe, with Suraj Sharma and Sarah Yarkin serving as the newcomers in the cast. As a big fan of the fun and inventiveness of the first movie, I’m eager to check out this sequel.