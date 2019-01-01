New Trailer for ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Starts the Year off with a Nightmare Scenario

0

In Universal Pictures’ Happy Death Day 2U, a sequel to the October 2017 release that earned $122+ million on a sub-$5 million budget, director Christopher Landon returns to torment lead actor Jessica Rothe in a nightmarish deja vu sceneario. Rothe returns as Tree Gelbman, a college student who gets murdered, but rather than drift off into the afterlife, she finds herself reliving the last day of her life over and over again until she finds the killer. If you haven’t seen the first film, you should probably avoid checking out the new trailer (or reading any further) because the sequel’s plot picks up from Happy Death Day‘s conclusion.

Yeah, it seems Tree managed to break free of the time-loop cycle, but only temporarily. Now, she’s back in it, along with her college cohorts. A new trailer for Happy Death Day 2U ties up that plot conceit with a neat little bow and showcases Rothe’s range in what feels more like a horror comedy than straight-up sci-fi horror. The film also stars Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, and Sarah Yarkin and opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Check out the newly minted, 2019 trailer for Happy Death Day 2U below:

New Year, new trailer. #HappyDeathDay2U in theaters Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the scary sequel’s official synopsis:

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

