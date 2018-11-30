First ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Trailer Reveals the Time-Bending Horror Sequel

0

Universal Studios and Blumhouse have released the first Happy Death Day 2 trailer, offering up our official look at the upcoming horror sequel. The follow-up to the inventive 2017 film is officially called Happy Death Day 2U and finds director Christopher Landon returning to helm with Jessica Rothe back in the lead role as a college student who gets murdered, only to find herself trapped in a Groundhog Day-like scenario where she keeps reliving the last day of her life over and over again until she finds the killer.

If you haven’t seen the first movie, this trailer spoils that ending—that she finds the killer and finally breaks out of her Groundhog Day scenario. But in the sequel, she gets stuck back in the time loop, only this time it appears she’s not the only one.

The first movie was a really delightful and fun twist on a horror premise, and tonally it traversed a wide range that really allowed Rothe to showcase her talents. So with all the key people back, I’m excited to dig into this sequel.

Watch the Happy Death Day 2 trailer below. The film also stars Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, and Sarah Yarkin and opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Rothe previously told Collider, before filming on Happy Death Day 2 began, that the follow-up would be in the vein of Back to the Future:

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ‘cause I think that gets old.”

Cannot wait.