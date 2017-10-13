Watch: Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard Discuss Surviving & Dying in ‘Happy Death Day’

-
What would you do if you were trapped in an unending time-loop, murdered over and over by an unknown assailant in a creepy baby mask? In Happy Death Day, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) finds herself in just such a situation, on her birthday no less, reliving the same day repeatedly until she can solve her own murder. It’s shocking that no one’s thought to merge a slasher film with Groundhog Day before; and yet a cursory Google search (‘slasher + Groundhog Day’) reveals only Happy Death Day. To be fair – I would probably pay to see any ‘horror + Groundhog Day’ type film: Zombie Groundhog Day, Vampire Groundhog Day, Exorcist Groundhog Day… The list is as endless and repeatable as, err, Groundhog Day.
In the following interview with stars Jessica Rothe & Israel Broussard (who co-stars as Tree’s love interest Carter), the actors discuss what they would do in a murderous time loop, their favorite horror film performances, and the souvenirs they kept from set. For the full interview, watch above.
Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard:
- Did Broussard or Rothe get to keep any of the Happy Death Day killer masks?
- Did they keep any souvenirs from set?
- Did they ever struggle with their characters’ choices in the horror film?
- What would they do in a murderous time loop?
- What are their favorite horror film performances?
- What’s the first thing they do to get into character?
- How did Rothe get into the sorority girl mindset?
- How similar does Broussard find his character, Carter, to himself?
And for more on Happy Death Day, be sure to visit the following links:
- ‘Happy Death Day’ Review: A Breezy, Self-Aware Time Loop Slasher
- Jason Blum on “The Horrors of Blumhouse” Maze, ‘Happy Death Day’ and ‘The Purge 4’
- ‘Happy Death Day’ Trailer Reveals ‘Groundhog Day’-Esque Slasher Movie