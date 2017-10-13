Watch: Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard Discuss Surviving & Dying in ‘Happy Death Day’

0

What would you do if you were trapped in an unending time-loop, murdered over and over by an unknown assailant in a creepy baby mask? In Happy Death Day, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) finds herself in just such a situation, on her birthday no less, reliving the same day repeatedly until she can solve her own murder. It’s shocking that no one’s thought to merge a slasher film with Groundhog Day before; and yet a cursory Google search (‘slasher + Groundhog Day’) reveals only Happy Death Day. To be fair – I would probably pay to see any ‘horror + Groundhog Day’ type film: Zombie Groundhog Day, Vampire Groundhog Day, Exorcist Groundhog Day… The list is as endless and repeatable as, err, Groundhog Day.

In the following interview with stars Jessica Rothe & Israel Broussard (who co-stars as Tree’s love interest Carter), the actors discuss what they would do in a murderous time loop, their favorite horror film performances, and the souvenirs they kept from set. For the full interview, watch above.

Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard:

Did Broussard or Rothe get to keep any of the Happy Death Day killer masks?

Did they keep any souvenirs from set?

Did they ever struggle with their characters’ choices in the horror film?

What would they do in a murderous time loop?

What are their favorite horror film performances?

What’s the first thing they do to get into character?

How did Rothe get into the sorority girl mindset?

How similar does Broussard find his character, Carter, to himself?

