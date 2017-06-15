‘Happy Death Day’ Trailer Reveals ‘Groundhog Day’-Esque Slasher Movie

0

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for the new horror film Happy Death Day. Co-written and directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones), the film stars Jessica Rothe (La La Land) as a college student who is forced to relive the day of her murder over and over again until she can discover the identity of her killer. It’s basically a fun twist on Groundhog Day with a horror movie bent, and it adds a refreshing air of mystery to the well-worn “slasher movie” premise.

This trailer is pretty fun, although it does feel like it comes close to revealing a bit too much. Blumhouse is riding high at this point after the success of Get Out earlier this year, so it’ll be interesting to see if that name-brand recognition is a bonus for audiences to go and see this one. Although it’s also worth mentioning that this premise is similar to another horror movie, 2015’s The Final Girls, in which a young girl and her friends are trapped inside the 80s horror movie that starred her now-dead mother, and she and her friends must defeat the movie’s killer in order to escape. I’ll be curious to see if Happy Death Day treads similar territory, but regardless, The Final Girls is well worth checking out.

As for Landon, he’s been with Blumhouse for a while and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4 as well as The Marked Ones. As a director, he most recently helmed Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

Check out the Happy Death Day trailer below. The film also stars Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, and Charles Aitken. Happy Death Day opens in theaters on October 13th.