Exclusive ‘Happy Hunting’ Trailer Targets Human Prey in a Backwoods Horror

0

Ah man, the most dangerous game. Who doesn’t love a good human hunting movie with a dash of commentary on the nature of mankind? Today we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for the latest film to land in the subgenre, Happy Hunting. The action-packed horror thriller pits a dried out alcoholic battling withdrawal against a town of psychotic backwoods townsfolk when he stumbles into Bedford Flats, a once-prosperous hunting community ravaged by a dust bowl, and becomes the target of the ritual local sporting event: kill the outsider. “The rules are simple; you run and we hunt you.”

The film debuted last year at Screamfest and has since hit the festival circuit earning a steady bit of praise and a few awards along the way, including Best Cinematography out of Screamfest and the Audience Award at Fantastic Cinema Festival. Now, it’s finally landing in theaters. Written and directed by Joe Dietsch & Louie Gibson, Happy Hunting stars Martin Dingle Wall, Ken Lally, Kenny Wormald and arrives in theaters on September 22, 2017. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the official logline for Happy Hunting: