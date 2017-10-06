First ‘Happy!’ Trailer Sees Christopher Meloni Completely Unhinged

0

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if Law & Order: SVU‘s Detective Elliot Stabler had a complete psychotic breakdown, or if Wet Hot American Summer‘s Gene decided to take up a law enforcement profession, you might have an idea of what awaits you in the new Syfy series Happy! Starring Christopher Meloni, of course, this adaptation of Grant Morrison‘s graphic (in both definitions of the word) novel features an ex-cop-turned-hitman who attempts to navigate his life post-near death experience with the aid of an imaginary blue flying horse named Happy. Yeah.

The first trailer for the new series is here and it’s completely nuts. If you’re a fan of Meloni getting a chance to let loose, as I am, then this is pure candy for your eyes and ears. It helps that Patton Oswalt pops in as the voice of Happy, adding a completely bizarre twist to an already unconventional story, but there is a narrative introduced here that adds some structure to what looks to be an otherwise off-the-rails series. And it arrives just in time for the holiday season!

Watch the first, graphic trailer for Happy! below:

The holiday season will never be the same. Based on the extremely graphic novel by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, HAPPY! premieres December 6th on SYFY.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Happy! is based on New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

And for more on Happy!, be sure to check out this interview with Morrison himself.