Exclusive ‘Happytime Murders’ PSA Warns You Not to Be a “MovieFucker”

0

Listen, if the sight of puppets fighting, fucking, and just generally bodily fluid-ing all over the place makes you want to say something, I understand that. But if you happen to catch The Happytime Murders at an Alamo Drafthouse—the notoriously strict quiet-zones for only the most serious cinephiles that also love fancy popcorn—you have to fight that urge. Here, we have an exclusive look at Drafthouse’s Don’t Talk PSA starring Happytime Murder puppet Goofer (Drew Massey) kindly reminding audiences not to be a “MovieFucker”.

The consequences of being a Moviefucker, as defined by Goofer the puppet: “People will no longer be your friend. You’ll be shunned by society and forced to live in a cardboard box. You’ll get hooked on hard candy and then you’ll spiral into a puddle of shame and regret.”

So, remember kids, don’t talk, don’t text, and whatever you do, do not be a Moviefucker. Thank you.

Check out the PSA below. The Happytime Murders—which stars Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, and Joel McHale—hits theaters on August 24.

For more of our coverage of The Happytime Murders, check out the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Happytime Murders: