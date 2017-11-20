‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Set for DC Streaming Service

0

Harley Quinn is living large as one of DC’s most popular, visible characters these days and after catching a new wave of fandom after Suicide Squad, the Batman villainess is set to get her own animated series on Warner Bros’ upcoming DC-branded streaming platform. Warner Bros. Animation has ordered 26 episodes of the half-hour animated series Harley Quinn, which comes from Powerless team Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey.

Deadline reports that Suicide Squad breakout Margot Robbie, who is already set to get her own spinoff film, is top of the wish list to voice the psychiatrist gone mad and bad, and the actress is expected to be approached for the gig.

Harley Quinn will follow the villainess after she finally breaks things off with the Joker for good and tires to plant her flag as the criminal queen of Gotham. The report notes that Poison Ivy and other popular DC characters, villains and heroes alike, are expected to pop up in the series. It is the third series to receive the greenlight for DC’s new SVOD platform, following orders for the live-action series Titans from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter, and a Young Justice revival.

Harley, of course, is no stranger to the animated realm of DC. The character was first created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s as an offbeat henchman for the Joker, before becoming his signature lady love, spawning her own line of comics, and ultimately becoming a key figure in the DC Universe. After stealing the show in the otherwise lackluster Suicide Squad, Harley is more popular than even and earlier this year brought the release of the Batman and Harley Quinn, an animated feature centered on the crimelord comedienne.

The DC-branded streaming service is expected to launch in 2018.