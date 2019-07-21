DC Universe Debuts Trailer for ‘Harley Quinn’, an Animated Original Just Here to Shake Things Up

0

DC Universe has finally unveiled a first-look full-length trailer for upcoming animated series Harley Quinn. The voice cast is impressive with Kaley Cuoco, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, and Lake Bell leading the way and supporting cast including Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni, Tony Hale, and so, so many other great actors.

The trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20, is dead-set on making sure folks know this is an adult animated series and kids should definitely stick to something else. Proof of this is Harley’s (Cuoco) first line in the trailer, “It’s me, dickhead,” said in response to Joker (Tudyk) who seems surprised at her arrival. From there, viewers get a look at Harley’s adventures, as she teams up with Poison Ivy (Bell), punches Aquaman, and might even end up collaborating with Batman (say what?!).

The trailer arrives just nine months after a teaser clip was shown at New York Comic-Con in October 2018. The series will focus on Harley Quinn, of course, who deploys meta-humor with such frequency it puts Deadpool to shame. In her quest for independence from her very toxic ex-Puddin’, Joker, Harley will have adventures and run-ins with a whole host of DC villains and heroes like Poison Ivy, Catwoman (Lathan), Superman (James Wolk), and Scarecrow (Rahul Koli). This new trailer also hints at a chaotic, exuberant, colorful energy permeating the show, which is certainly a must-have if you’re going to center an entire animated series around beloved anti-hero Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn arrives on the DC Universe streaming service October 2019. Watch the trailer below:

