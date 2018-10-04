Watch: Kaley Cuoco Voices Harley Quinn in First Teaser for New Animated Series

0

Warner Bros. Animation recently unveiled a first look at the upcoming animated Harley Quinn series with a special video created specifically for NYCC, but we can bring it to your attention today. Immediately following the video, the new voice of Gotham’s criminal Queenpin Harley Quinn was revealed, as The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco took the stage. A beloved presence at any Comic Con for her role in The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco delighted fans with the news of her taking on the role of the madcap Ms. Quinn. And as you can see in this first trailer, she channels the iconic character’s sass, madcap sense of humor, and unpredictability.

Cuoco leads a strong voice cast in the new and upcoming DC Universe series which includes comedic talents such as Lake Bell (In a World…, Wet Hot American Summer series, Childrens Hospital), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (BoJack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), and Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Check out the fourth-wall breaking teaser below:

THE BIG BANG THEORY’s Kaley Cuoco stars as the voice of Gotham’s criminal queenpin Harley Quinn in the new animated series for the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service. Warner Bros. Animation unveiled a first look at the upcoming series on Wednesday, October 3, at New York Comic Con. #WBNYCC#NYCC (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

In addition to voicing the role of Harley Quinn, Cuoco is also an executive producer on the series through her Yes, Norman Productions, serving alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Keep an eye out for the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn “coming soon.”

