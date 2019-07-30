‘HarmonQuest’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed in First Trailer for the VRV Series

0

VRV, the fandom-focused video platform, just announced that HarmonQuest Season 3 will premiere Sunday, August 18th, with new episodes airing every Sunday exclusively on VRV; the new season will run for a total of 10 episodes. If you haven’t watched the first two seasons, which are currently available on the streaming platform, you’re missing out. HarmonQuest is a mixed animation and live-action comedy series from Dan Harmon and Spencer Crittenden that follows a colorful cast of characters through a fantasy role-playing game with a live audience. Their unpredictable adventures are then animated and edited to match up with the live-action table read, to hilarious results.

Comedians Erin McGathy and Jeff B. Davis, along with game master Crittenden, Harmon, and a special guest, complete a new Pathfinder adventure each episode. Season 3’s special guests will include Kate Miccuci, Reggie Watts, D’Arcy Carden and Tom Kenny, alongside actors and comedians Carl Tart, Jared Logan, Jessica McKenna, Joel Kim Booster, Matt Gourley, and Tawny Newsome.

“We had a blast filming this new season, and we have an awesome lineup of special guests who decided to quest with us,” said Harmon, who is also an executive producer. “I’m sure everyone is also very concerned about the future of Fondue, so fans will have to tune in to the premiere to find out what comes next!”

“Fans should get ready to travel with us through time and space on ‘HarmonQuest’ season three,” said Crittenden, also an executive producer and the show’s game master. “The difficulty class is higher, the campaign arcs are crazier and the dice rolls always kept the team on their toes.”

All seasons of HarmonQuest are available now exclusively on VRV, with Season 3 set to premiere Sunday, August 18th. Watch the first trailer for Season 3 of HarmonQuest below:

About HarmonQuest Season 3: