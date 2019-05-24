Harrison Ford on Who Should Replace Him as Indiana Jones: “Nobody!”

0

When it comes to passing the torch, Harrison Ford will not go quietly into that good night. The 76-year-old actor is due to reprise his iconic role as Indiana Jones in a fifth movie directed by Steven Spielberg (after Spielberg finishes West Side Story, of course), but rumors have persisted over the last few years that a reboot of sorts is also in the works, potentially starring Chris Pratt.

So when Ford was asked on The Today Show who should replace him as Indiana Jones when he hangs up the hat for good, instead of offering up a diplomatic answer or evading the question, Ford bluntly—and hilariously—noted that he’s irreplaceable:

“Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy… This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this.”

Ford delivered all of this with a knowing smile, and he probably meant Chris Pratt when he said “Chris Pine,” but you know what? He’s not wrong. Indiana Jones isn’t like James Bond. So much of that character is Harrison Ford, and not only has Ford filled the role for four movies over three decades, but the same storytelling team—Ford, Spielberg, and George Lucas—has remained intact though it all, to the point that it’s hard to see anyone else making an Indiana Jones movie. Or at least one that feels like Indiana Jones. Like sure, Chris Pine probably would make a solid lead for an action-adventure movie. But Indiana Jones? There can only be one.

So kudos to Ford for his honesty, on the heels of Temple of Doom's anniversary yesterday and The Last Crusade's anniversary today, no less.