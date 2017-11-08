The Team Behind Pokemon Go Is Making a Harry Potter Augmented Reality Game

0

Let’s be real, if you grew up on Harry Potter you’ve probably spent a pretty significant part of your life wishing your Hogwarts letter would finally come so you could enter J.K. Rowling‘s magical world for real. As far as I know, there’s no way to Pagemaster/Inkheart your way into the wizarding world for real, but the folks behind Pokemon Go are working on the second best thing — bringing the world of Harry Potter to you.

Niantic, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are teaming up to develop Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an augmented reality mobile game inspired by Rowling’s Wizarding World. The companies are uniting under the Portkey Games label, named after the magical objects that transport wizards from place to place, to create a state-of-the-art AR platform that transforms the world around you. It’s a genius idea and one that fans have been hoping for since Pokemon Go swept the cultural conversation and sent people wandering into traffic to catch that Charizard.

What adventures will Wizards Unite have in store? Per the press release,