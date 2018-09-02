‘Harry Potter’ Defense Against the Dark Arts Teachers Ranked by Competency

0

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, then you know full well that when it comes to the Defense Against the Dark Arts teaching position, something fishy’s always going on. Throughout the franchise, more often than not the teacher heading up this kind-of-important class is bad news, and it has caused a litany of headaches for Harry, Hermione, and Ron along the way. Which is a shame because, well, learning how to defend oneself from dark witches and wizards becomes a tad important as the Harry Potter franchise wears on, given the rise of you-know-who.

And yet, in the end, Harry and Co. fare quite well, especially during the Battle of Hogwarts. So given the evergreen popularity of J.K. Rowling‘s brilliant creation, now felt a fine time to take a closer look back at the teachers who held the Defense Against the Dark Arts position and rank them according to competency. Obviously some were a complete and total disaster, but others—while perhaps nefarious—were effective nonetheless. So, let’s get started.