‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Mobile Game Trailer Sends Your Letter via Owl

Well isn’t this magical? The first trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the upcoming mobile game from Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, teases the witchy, wizardy adventures that the entire world is about to embark on when this game goes live. It’s basically a role-playing game inspired by the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling and will allow fans everywhere the opportunity to create their own character who gets to play in this world. You can find out more about it here.

While the idea is brilliant, this first look at the execution is a little underwhelming. The animation style looks a bit outdated already, but honestly, that’s not the selling point. This thing is going to make loads of Knuts, Sickles, and Galleons. As EW reports, “the title will officially launch on the App Store and Google Play later this spring, but will first be introduced at the ‘A Celebration of Harry Potter’ event at Universal Studios in Orlando, lasting from Jan. 26th-28th.” And I’m sure you’re going to want to pre-register and stay up to date on the latest information, so you can do so here.

Today, Jam City, a Los Angeles based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, revealed new details for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery — including the game’s first teaser trailer. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the roleplaying game, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make pivotal decisions that will influence their character’s story arc as they traverse their years at Hogwarts and grow as a witch or wizard. The game will launch under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Here’s more from the game’s FAQ, followed by a sample letter you’ll receive upon registering: