‘Harry Potter’ Mobile RPG Will Launch in 2018, Take Over Your Life

On the heels of the news that we’re getting a Harry Potter augmented reality game, it looks like fans will also be able to explore Hogwarts in a new mobile RPG game, “Hogwarts Mystery,” sometime this spring. Remember when Pottermore first came out and we all thought that was going to be our actual Hogwarts experience because we were sorted into houses, given wands, and had could duel spells with other users? Except it almost immediately became corrupted by bullies on the message boards, and nobody got sorted into the house they wanted (the first or second time), and the animation on the spell duels crashed every time you got started?

It looks like we are finally (finally) getting some Harry Potter games that will make us feel virtually immersed in that world. In addition to the AR game (which I’m excited for, as a brief but devoted obsessive of Pokemon Go), this RPG game will allow players to create characters, attend Hogwarts classes, and more. Since it’s on mobile (and referred to as “free to play” which often means “pay to reasonably advance”), I’m not expecting it to be Harry Potter Skyrim or even Potter Age: Origins, but what if it was?!

As Variety reports,

According to WB and [game developer] Jam City, most of the iconic professors from Hogwarts will appear in the game. “‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spellbinding lore, and it will be an exciting, fun way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, added, “This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

[Update]: THR adds that “Not only will the game feature well-known characters and settings, it is also tapping into the current nostalgia trend with its 1980s setting, which means it will serve as a prequel of sorts to the Harry Potter books and films. The Jam City executives say they were inspired to set the series back in time by the popularity of 1980s-set Stranger Things and the revival of other older entertainment properties such as Star Wars and Star Trek.” Young Marauders maybe?!

And yes, there will be plenty of in-app purchases … “The game will be free to play with in-app purchases that will enhance the experience. It is being designed so that updates will refresh the game play — which will include learning to cast spells and becoming a more powerful wizard — long after the title is released. ”

Hogwarts Mystery will be available in the spring of 2018 on Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. You can also follow updates on the release via HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.