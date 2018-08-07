All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning to Cinemark XD Theaters Later This Month

0

It’s literally never a bad time to watch Harry Potter, and Cinemark Theaters has a very special treat for fans of the franchise later this month. In anticipation of the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this November, Cinemark is holding a Harry Potter film festival later this month, showcasing all eight Potter films as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in Cinemark XD locations across the country.

Wizarding World XD Week will take place from August 31st through September 6th at all 141 Cinemark XD locations. If you, like me, are wondering what Cinemark XD is and if it’s different from regular Cinemark theaters, the answer is yes. Cinemark XD is essentially Cinemark’s version of IMAX—it’s a “premium label large-format experience” with “enriched color and immersive surround sound.” It’s also available only in limited locations, so unfortunately this Potter film festival won’t be convenient for everyone.

Tickets to see the movies in Cinemark XD are $5 per film, or fans can purchase a limited-quantity festival pass for $25 which grants access to all nine movies, as well as a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable (for $3.50, natch), and a commemorative festival badge. It’s unclear exactly how the films are being rolled out, but I assume it’s largely one movie per day with a couple of back-to-back screenings sprinkled in.

This is a great idea, and I only wish this theatrical re-release were going out to all Cinemark theaters. The Potter franchise is one of the most beloved and enduring in history, and the chance to go back and see something as sumptuous as Alfonso Cuaron’s masterful Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on the big screen is incredibly exciting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to cinemark.com/wizardingworld.