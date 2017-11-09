Every Harry Potter Movie Will Be Available to Stream on HBO in 2018

0

If you needed a little help blowing off your New Year’s Resolutions, HBO has got you covered. Starting January 1, 2018, all eight Harry Potter films will finally be available to stream in the same place. The Potter films will join the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the HBO catalogue, which means you will be able to stream the entire franchise through HBO GO, HBO NOW, HBO On Demand, and affiliate portals.

And if you really want to bring in the new year by parking it in one place and hanging with the Hogwarts crew, HBO will kick off the new year with a televised marathon of the entire franchise, beginning with Sorcerer’s Stone on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. ET/PT and ending with Fantastic Beasts in the wee hours of Jan. 2. HBO Family will then loop back around to air one film a night, starting Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the full schedule below:

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Thursday, Jan. 4 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Friday, Jan. 5 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sunday, Jan. 7 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Monday, Jan. 8 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Pretty great news for the new year! It’s been a long time coming for all the Harry Potter movies to sit on one streaming platform — you can buy them on iTunes or Amazon, but they’ve never been available under the same subscription. It may not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, but sometimes you just gotta get your Potter on.