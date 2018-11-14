Watch the First Teaser for the ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ AR Mobile Game

0

We first heard about a Harry Potter AR mobile game last year, and it is finally coming to pass (in 2019, to be exact). In the meantime, we’ve gotten the engaging mobile RPG Hogwarts Mystery, which our own Dave Trumbore praised as “outplaying the movies,” despite early frustrations with its pay-wall structure. That makes us hopeful for the release of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Portkey Games (a combination of Niantic, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment). Like Pokemon Go, it will use an augmented reality platform to let you “see” the magic around you. It sounds addictive AF.

According to a press release,

“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will reveal that magic is all around us, and allow players to be a part of Harry Potter’s rich world, through Niantic’s AR + real-world mobile game platform and the franchise expertise of WB Games San Francisco’s development and publishing team. By exploring real-world neighborhoods and cities across the globe, players will go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.”

In the first teaser for the game, we see a wizard tossing up a poster asking for help, because the Wizarding World is at risk of exposure. The teaser then tells viewers you can “enlist immediately” by going to WizardsUnite.com, which encourages us to “brush up on your spells [and] get your wand ready,” because “as a member of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force (a new task force formed in partnership between the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards) you will hone lightning fast wand reflexes, an ability to sniff out the faintest whiff of magical disorder from afar, and proficiency in advanced casting of multiple spells.”

Check out the teaser below: