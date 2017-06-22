Over 25 Images of Harry Potter World’s “Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” at Universal Hollywood

0

Universal Studios Hollywood is stepping things up in Hogsmeade with an all-new summertime light show, called “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle.” This new feature will take place multiple times a night, and Collider was invited to check out a preview, prior to its June 23rd grand opening.

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” is so incredibly cool because of its attention to detail, in every nook and cranny. It is a masterful recreation of the world that J.K. Rowling dreamed up and it is brought to life in a way that is truly awe-inspiring, from its snow-capped roofs and cobblestone streets to its whimsical look and feel to its Butterbeer and Shepherd’s pie.

This latest addition really takes things one step further, featuring dazzling projections that dance and swirl around against the backdrop of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It showcases the four houses – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin – giving them each equal time, and culminates with an array of light beams that reach out into the night sky with spectacular beauty. And as the cherry on top, it is all accompanied by a special musical arrangement created by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams.

It’s worth taking the time to check out, and it makes me even more excited to see their holiday offerings, starting in November, which will include a specially themed Yuletide light display at Hogwarts Castle, festive storefronts and holiday themed food.

Scroll down for still images (all via Christina Radish):