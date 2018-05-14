Adult Swim Appoints ‘Harvey Birdman, Attorney General’ Special to Air This Fall

0

One of the best animated comedies in the history of ever was Adult Swim’s early 2000s series, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. If you’ve been wondering what the title character and his team have been up to since going off the air in 2007, a new Adult Swim special airing this fall aims to bring us up to speed. Not only has Phil Ken Sebben somehow, against all odds and sane reasoning, managed to become the President, he’s also appointed Harvey Birdman as his Attorney General. You’d better believe that the rest of Birdman’s co-horts will be along for the ride as well, because if we’ve learned anything from politics, it’s that you keep your frenemies close and your family closer.

Here’s a look at the full press release: