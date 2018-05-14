Adult Swim Appoints ‘Harvey Birdman, Attorney General’ Special to Air This Fall

One of the best animated comedies in the history of ever was Adult Swim’s early 2000s series, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. If you’ve been wondering what the title character and his team have been up to since going off the air in 2007, a new Adult Swim special airing this fall aims to bring us up to speed. Not only has Phil Ken Sebben somehow, against all odds and sane reasoning, managed to become the President, he’s also appointed Harvey Birdman as his Attorney General. You’d better believe that the rest of Birdman’s co-horts will be along for the ride as well, because if we’ve learned anything from politics, it’s that you keep your frenemies close and your family closer.
Here’s a look at the full press release:
In a stunning announcement, even for this administration, megalomaniac billionaire President Phil Ken Sebben announced today that Harvey Birdman will be this country’s next Attorney General.
In his new role, it’s up to Harvey Birdman to find a way to remove President Phil Ken Sebben from office, before everyone starts to worry it’s more than the ridiculous plot to an animated show.
The proceedings are set for this fall at [adult swim].
Representing Harvey Birdman will be Gary Cole. The spokesperson (literally) for Phil Ken Sebben is Stephen Colbert. Mentok the Mindtaker is represented by John Michael Higgins. Paget Brewster is spokesperson for Birdgirl and Peter Potamus by Chris Edgerly, while X the Eliminator and Black Vulcan will be represented by Peter MacNicol and Phil LaMarr, respectively.
“This is a great day for our country and for no one else,” said Erik Richter, co-creator of Harvey Birdman. “It’s funny because it’s true. Wait, not funny because it’s true.” said co-creator Michael Ouweleen.
Harvey Birdman, Attorney General, a new half-hour animated special, is created and executive produced by Ouweleen and Richter, with Richard Ferguson-Hull and Evan Adler also serving as executive producers.
Fan favorite animated series Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law aired on Adult Swim for from 2000 – 2007 for four seasons and the new special features the original voice cast.