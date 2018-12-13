‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner in Talks to Lead Harvey Weinstein Assistant Movie

0

One of several films about human monster Harvey Weinstein in the works has cast its lead—but it’s not for the Weinstein role. Per Deadline, Ozark actress and all-around tremendous performer Julia Garner is in talks to take the lead role in an untitled film that will chart a day in the life of one of Harvey Weinstein’s assistants. Kitty Green, director of the documentary Casting JonBenet, wrote and is onboard to direct the original film, which is being produced by Scott Macaulay and James Schamus.

Garner broke out in a big way with her role on the Netflix series Ozark after a memorable turn on the FX series The Americans, and this year she added Maniac, Waco, and Dirty John to her resume. She’s one of the most talented young actresses working today, and this is a huge (and deserved) get.

Filming is due to begin in New York next year, and as for what the film will entail, Green reportedly spent a year researching to ensure that her portrayal of the events would be truthful. Shamus—who used to be CEO of Focus Features—had this to say about the movie:

“Kitty Green understands that the exercise of corporate bureaucratic power – so often structured against women and insidiously mobilized without fanfare against a vulnerable workforce – is its own kind of horror, and to understand fully Harvey Weinstein’s depredations requires knowing the setting that made them possible to continue for so long. In doing so, Kitty is creating a cinematic experience like no other before it.”

Another narrative feature is in the works about Weinstein from producers Brad Pitt and Megan Ellison, who bought to rights to Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s explosive New York Times articles, which were key to exposing Weinstein’s monstrosity. But if all goes according to plan, this Garner-led feature will be first out of the gate.