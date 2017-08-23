First ‘Victor Crowley’ Trailer Teases The Return of the ‘Hatchet’ Franchise

0

In case you missed the announcement, Adam Green pulled off the nigh impossible and dropped a secret movie last night. Hatchet lives! The fourth installment in the cult slasher franchise, titled Victor Crowley, is a proper return to form with all the blood, guts, and goofiness you could hope for in a new Hatchet movie, and on the heels of the premiere, Dark Sky Films has released the first teaser offering a tiny taste of the debauchery.

After sitting out Hatchet III, franchise creator Adam Green returns to the director’s chair for Victor Crowley with a cast that includes franchise mainstay Parry Shen, Impractical Jokers‘ Brian Quinn, Dave Sheridan, Chase Williamson, and Laura Ortiz, who you may remember as Ruby from The Hills Have Eyes remake and who pretty much walks away with this movie. There’s also a whole boatload of cameos from franchise favorites, so keep your eyes peeled. And of course, there’s Kane Hodder in the role of the title killer, who’s as impossibly imposing and maniacally murderous as ever.

Green will be touring the film over the coming months, with the next stop slated for London FrightFest this weekend. The full roadshow and release date details are still to come, but for now you can get a taste of the crazy in the teaser below.

Here’s the official synopsis: