Surprise! Adam Green Secretly Made a Fourth ‘Hatchet’ Film and It Premiered Tonight

God, I love a secret movie. It’s hard enough to make a film, but to pull it off without anybody knowing about it in the age of internet sleuths and Reddit rumors really tickles me. So huge congrats to Adam Green, who pulled off that feat tonight when he revealed the fourth installment in his cult slasher franchise Hatchet. Titled Victor Crowley, the film debuted unexpectedly tonight in Los Angeles, where fans were assembled to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the first Hatchet film.

Franchise writer/director Adam Green returns to the director’s chair for Victor Crowley (BJ McConnell took over for the third film) with Kane Hodder back in the Crowley mask for the title role. The ensemble cast includes Laura Ortiz, Dave Sheridan and Brian Quinn alongside franchise mainstay Parry Shen. A while back, Green spoke about a sort of New Nightmare meta pitch he had for Hatchet 4, which would see the “real life” Victor Crowley hunting down those who were involved with making the Hatchet franchise. It was an interesting concept, but it sounds like Green opted for something a bit more in line with his first three films.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Set a decade after the events of the series’ first three films, Victor Crowley reunites Hatchet mainstays Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th 7 – X’s Jason Voorhees) and Parry Shen (Better Luck Tomorrow) for an all-new, horrifying journey into the haunted, blood-drenched bayou. In 2007, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with Dark Sky Films and bring Victor Crowley back to horror fans around the world,” Green said in a press release. “Resurrecting the series for its tenth anniversary was our way of saying thank you to everyone in The Hatchet Army and beyond who have supported this series since its inception. This bloodbath is for all of you.”

VIctor Crowley will hit select U.S. theaters in October 2017 as part of Dark Sky Films’ “Victor Crowley Road Show”, wherein Green (and other cast) will travel with and introduce the film at special one-night screening events across America. Internationally, the film is slated to bow at festivals worldwide.

Time for me to break out my old Hatchet Army shirt because I’m thrilled to see Victor Crowley back in action. I’ll never forget the furor that swept through the room when Green revealed footage from the first Hatchet film at Fangoria’s Weekend of Horrors an age ago. Here’s hoping Victor Crowley can recapture that magic.