‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Cast Firms Up with a New Wave of Announcements

0

This has been a big week for The Haunting of Bly Manor casting announcements as the show’s creator, director, and writer Mike Flanagan fired off a series of tweets with some big news on which cast alums are back and which new faces will be popping up. Previous to this week’s casting news frenzy, The Haunting of Hill House alums Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen were confirmed as returns for the new season.

Flanagan kicked the week off by confirming two more Hill House alums would return for Bly Manor. First up was Henry Thomas, who played the younger version of Crain patriarch Hugh Crain (the elder version was portrayed by Timothy Hutton, who will not return for this next season). Then it was announced Kate Siegel, who previously worked with Flanagan on the home invasion thriller flick Hush and played the adult version of Theodora Crain on Hill House, would also be back. As of the end of August, Thomas and Siegel are the last of the Hill House cast who will be seen in Bly Manor. In addition to Hutton, Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, and Elizabeth Reaser are the other notable leading cast members who seemingly won’t be back.

I'm beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 28, 2019

THE HAUNTING wouldn't be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL… and I'm elated to confirm that she'll be joining us at BLY MANOR. @k8siegel @haunting — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 29, 2019

That said, supporting Hill House cast member Catherine Parker was confirmed to return, too. Parker worked with Flanagan previously on his film Absentia and played Poppy Hill, the ghost mom who looked like a 1920’s flapper, in Hill House. It’s worth noting we still have no idea what characters Thomas, Siegel, or Parker will be playing in Bly Manor.

In addition to the returning Hill House cast, Flanagan also confirmed there would be plenty of new faces showing up in Bly Manor. Among the newcomers are Years and Years star T’Nia Miller, who has a lead role according to Flanagan. Rahul Kohli will also be joining. Kohli is best known for his work on popular CW shows iZombie and Supergirl. Deadline reports he may be playing “a small-town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother.”

If you’re a fan of SUPERGIRL or iZOMBIE, get ready for the remarkably charming RAHUL KOHLI, one of new leads. @RahulKohli13 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

Rounding out the cast is up-and-comer Amelia Eve, who will be seen next in the feature film Big Boys Don’t Cry alongside This Is England actor Michael Socha. Flanagan also saved the best for last by confirming which actors are playing the two pivotal roles in Bly Manor, Flora and Miles. Those roles will be played by young actors Amelie Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth.

And if you know THE TURN OF THE SCREW, you know how critical the characters of Miles and Flora are… I’m so grateful that we found BENJAMIN AINSWORTH and AMELIE SMITH, who will be amazing in these crucial roles. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019

Flanagan ended his casting announcement tweetstorm with a heartfelt message, writing,

“I’m honored and so excited to work with this incredible ensemble. Stay tuned for updates as we venture into Bly… it truly is a Great, Good Place.”

Bly Manor is based on Henry James‘ 1898 horror novella “The Turn of the Screw”. The story follows a governess and the two young orphans she has been tasked to care for experiencing a terrifying haunting in their own home. Pedretti will play the governess, Dani, who looks after Flora (Smith) and Miles (Ainsworth). While Bly Manor is considered the follow-up and second season of Hill House, it can also be categorized as part of what might become an anthology for Flanagan.

No confirmation has been made on when Bly House filming will begin. Next up for Flanagan is the premiere of Doctor Sleep, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, arriving in theaters on November 8.