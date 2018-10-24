‘Haunting of Hill House’ Cast on Combining Family Drama & Horror

0

By now you’ve probably heard the incredible buzz on one of Netflix’s newest shows: The Haunting of Hill House. The ten-episode series, based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic horror novel of the same name, was created, directed, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan, whose credits include Oculus, Gerald’s Game, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. The story explores a group of siblings who grew up as children in what would become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must come face to face with their past in a very ghostly way.

Shortly before the series premiered, I got to sit down with Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti and Kate Siegel for an exclusive video interview after seeing the first few episodes. They talked about getting to work with Mike Flanagan, how much they knew about the arc of the season before filming began, how the show is a family drama wrapped in the horror genre, how they shot the sixth episode (which was shot like a play with extremely long takes), and a lot more.

While there are a lot of great choices on Netflix right now, I absolutely recommend checking out The Haunting of Hill House. It’s extremely well done and absolutely worth your time. The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw, and Julian Hilliard.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti and Kate Siegel:

Does Henry often get recognized and what do people say?

How the show doesn’t waste any time and doesn’t spoon feed you information.

How the show is a family drama wrapped in the horror genre.

Why the different time periods work.

How much did they know about the arc of the season or were they finding out script by script?

They briefly touch on episode six and the extremely long takes.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Haunting of Hill House: