‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Showrunner on Season 2: “The Crains Have Been Through Enough”

0

Although Mike Flanagan toyed with a much darker, twistier ending, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House ultimately concluded with a resounding sense of closure. The last remaining members of the Crain family found a new sense of peace and unity (aw!), while those that died inside the walls of Hill House will walk there for the rest of eternity, together (depressing aw!). But the show is a hit—and rightfully so—and audiences are already looking toward a second installment.

Flanagan finally addressed the season two issue while speaking to EW, and while the filmmaker can’t confirm anything until he hears from the powers that be, he did say any hypothetical follow-up would let those poor Crains rest in peace:

What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.

Over on FX’s American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has proven that horror anthologies definitely have their blood-soaked place in the modern TV era. One of the genre’s best attributes is that it’s limited only by the countless things in this world or another that can scare us. Hill House, not sane, might just stand on Netflix for eighty more years.

“I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either,” Flanagan said. “So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

For more on The Haunting of Hill House, check out the links below: