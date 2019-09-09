Disney+ Series ‘Hawkeye’ Finds Its Writer and Executive Producer in ‘Mad Men’ Alum

0

Upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Hawkeye is getting a major dose of television street cred thanks to the writer that has just been hired to pen the entire series. Hawkeye is Jeremy Renner‘s latest (and possibly last, depending on the designs of this spinoff series) outing as the titular top marksman and his first appearance as Hawkeye post-Avengers: Endgame.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, former Mad Men writer Jonathan Igla has been tapped to both write Hawkeye as well as executive produce. Igla cut his teeth on the massively popular, prestige AMC series from Matthew Weiner which ran from 2007 to 2015. Igla came aboard during the show’s third season in 2010, beginning as one of the many writers and ending as an executive story editor by the time the show wrapped. Hawkeye will also mark Igla’s fourth time in the producer’s chair. Previously, he served in the role on the Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen, Hulu’s Shut Eye, and Fox’s short-lived series Pitch.

Hawkeye is one of eight original series Marvel is bringing to Disney+ in the coming years. Additional series include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. Hawkeye is currently expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2021, during the height of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four.

Renner is currently the only actor attached to the Hawkeye series. While plot specifics haven’t been announced just yet, the series will also introduce Kate Bishop, the character who takes over the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint Barton in the comics.