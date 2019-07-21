‘Hawkeye’: Disney+ “Event Series” Will Have Clint Barton Mentoring Kate Bishop

0

At their Comic-Con panel today, Marvel Studios officially announced their upcoming Disney+ event series Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner will star as the eponymous archer, but he’ll be alongside Kate Bishop, who hasn’t been cast yet. Renner told the crowd in Hall H, “What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me and the sentiment of that is the fiber of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is — a superhero without superpowers and I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers.”

My hope is that this series will draw from the excellent Hawkeye comics run from Matt Fraction, especially since the logo they shared for the Disney+ series is similar to the one from those comics. For those who haven’t read those books, it basically brings Hawkeye down to a street level that’s even beneath something we’ve seen like Daredevil or Jessica Jones. It really is Hawkeye just struggling to live day-to-day, dealing with mobsters who communicate almost exclusively using the word “bro”, taking care of a dog that loves pizza, and being a mentor of sorts to Bishop. It’s wonderful.

It’s also a smart way to pass the torch to a new actor to play the role of Hawkeye. He’s been kind of an odd duck in the movies to the point where his Ronin character is kind of questionable (Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the crowd that the series will partially explore that time in Barton’s life). Providing this close-up will let people understand why Hawkeye is not only valuable to the MCU, but get on board with a new Hawkeye who will probably be part of Avengers movies going forward. Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2021.

