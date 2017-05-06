This Week in Animation: Hayao Miyazaki Documentary Chronicles His Venture into CG Animation

0

Not a lot of news to keep up with this week, but what we have is kind of all over the place. As you could tell by our headline, there’s a new documentary coming to NHK WORLD TV called Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki that centers on the acclaimed artist and his return to the craft after a self-imposed retirement. Elsewhere, Neil Gaiman‘s poem “Hate for Sale” gets a stop-motion animation treatment in a new short film. And the anything-but-traditional band Gorillaz might just be getting an animated series that best befits their style and substance.

We also have new details on the theatrical release and bonkers Blu-ray features for the upcoming animated film Resident Evil: Vendetta. This week also saw the debut of the YouTube Red animated series, Fruit Ninja: Frenzy Force; we’ve had a lot of coverage on that cartoon this week, but you can meet the title team and learn their story in new trailers seen below. There’s also a fair amount of industry news, like Nickelodeon’s fun new Entertainment Lab, confirmed interest in Funimation on the part of Universal and Sony’s film companies, and a big delay for an anticipated animated film from Warner Bros.

