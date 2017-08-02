HBO Hack Nabs ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes; Could Be Bigger than the Sony Hack

0

Earlier this week, we learned that HBO had been the victim of a major cyber attack. According to EW, the hackers obtained upcoming episodes and even scripts that have now been put online with more leaks coming soon. Initial reports claimed that the hackers obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from the company. So far, “an upcoming episode of Ballers and Room 104 have apparently been put online. There is also written material that’s allegedly from next week’s fourth episode of Game of Thrones. More is promised to be ‘coming soon.’”

Slashfilm reports that HBO is now working with the FBI and cybersecurity firm Mandiant to investigate the stolen data, which is now thought to be even larger than the 1.5 terabytes and contain employee emails as well as more TV episodes and scripts. Even if the hackers only obtained 1.5 terabytes of data, that’s still roughly seven times as much from 2014’s infamous Sony hack.

An anonymous email was sent to reporters Sunday, allegedly from the hackers.

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

It’s unclear if this is posturing or if they really got the goods. If Ballers and Room 104 are already online, they might have the material. Either way, it seems incredibly foolhardy since if this hack was orchestrated domestically, those behind it will most likely be caught. And then you’re the guy in prison who, when asked what he’s in for, has to say that he stole episodes of Game of Thrones so they could be online a few weeks before they were set to air.

If you’re thinking about scouring the Internet looking for this leaked material, please don’t. It’s not worth it, the people who work on these shows work really hard, and we should reward them with our viewership instead of those who steal that material and put it online.