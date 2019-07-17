HBO Max Sets a ‘Gossip Girl’ Spinoff as One of Its Original Series

0

HBO Max has just secured a hugely popular property for its original programming lineup. Variety reported on Wednesday a spinoff of The CW’s Gossip Girl had been set at the yet-to-be-launched streaming service from WarnerMedia.

Gossip Girl will get a second life on HBO Max as of the latest additions to its original programming slate. The CW series will be reworked into a spinoff series. Per Variety’s report, the spinoff will be “set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.” The intention of the show will be to explore how the landscape of social media has shifted since Gossip Girl was last on the air from 2007 to 2012.

The spinoff will include 10 hour-long episodes. No casting or release date information has been announced. However, it’s unlikely any of the original Gossip Girl cast — including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Taylor Momsen — will return to the roles they originated or a new role altogether. It’s also unclear if the spinoff will launch at the same time as the streaming service or if it will arrive at a later date. Original series executive producers Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein will all return for the new spinoff.

This Gossip Girl spinoff is one of the first bits of original programming HBO Max has secured for their service. Previously, WarnerMedia announced a number of hit series from the recent past, including Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would also be going over to the platform. HBO Max will likely launch in 2020.