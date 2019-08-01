HBO Max’s Deal with BBC Means You Can Stream ‘Doctor Who’ & ‘The Office’ All Day Long

0

Ahead of its launch, up-and-coming streaming service HBO Max has secured a key partnership with BBC Studios. The exclusive partnership sees BBC joining a bevy of WarnerMedia networks — including HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, TNT, TBS — who will all provide content to the streamer.

Per a press release, the BBC deal means HBO Max is going to add hit series like Doctor Who, The Office starring Ricky Gervais, and Luther to its library of TV shows and movies. The HBO Max-BBC deal is a formidable one, giving U.S. viewers a new level of access to beloved UK offerings that have been a bit cumbersome or had a limited ability to access in the past. Now, fans and curious newcomers can happily stream these shows and more from BBC to their heart’s content when HBO launches.

The press release notes that all 11 seasons, including the Season 11 premiere, of Doctor Who will be made available when the streamer is launched in spring 2020. Additionally, HBO Max will have exclusive SVOD rights to all future Doctor Who seasons, including Season 12 after it wraps up on BBC America. As if that bit of news isn’t thoroughly delightful on its own, this deal between HBO Max and BBC means the streamer has licensed over 700 episodes of prime UK material, including the aforementioned original Office series featuring Gervais and Luther as well as the Maggie Gyllenhaal-led nine-part miniseries The Honourable Woman and Top Gear. In addition to securing established series for their library, HBO Max will be the exclusive home of forthcoming series from BBC, including Pure, Trigonometry, Stath Lets Flats, Home, and Ghosts. All of the shows will be available upon launch.

This is a major get for HBO Max as its parent, WarnerMedia, wades into the streaming wars waged by networks and media conglomerates everywhere. Over the course of the next year, viewers can expect to be wooed not only by HBO Max but also Disney+ and NBCUniversal’s yet-to-be-named streaming service.