‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie to Be Helmed by The Brothers Nee

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is sure taking its sweet, celestial time in getting a live-action, big-screen reboot off the ground. You might even say it feels like an Eternia since we last got an update on Sony Pictures / Mattel’s planned production. The script for this reboot, once known as Grayskull, has passed through the word processors of such screenwriters as Justin Marks, Evan Daugherty, Mike Finch and Alex Litvak, Richard Wenk, Jeff Wadlow, and Christopher Yost to name a “few.” Such notable names as Jon M. Chu, Harald Zwart, Chris McKay, Mike Cahill, McG, and most recently, David S. Goyer were tapped to direct. But when Goyer passed on the project, the director’s chair was left vacant once more … until today.

Variety reports that the directing duo The Brothers Nee, otherwise known as Aaron and Adam Nee, will be at the helm of the sword-and-sorcery-meets-sci-fi adaptation. Goyer is currently credited as a screenwriter and executive producer on the project, which will be based on the popular 80s toyline from Mattel. The write-up also stresses that Goyer is “extremely involved” with the film’s development and only passed due to prior engagements, but little other information is available. The reboot currently has a December 18, 2019 release date, so obviously the plan is to get the cast into place soon so that it can enter into production and stay on schedule.

If you don’t know the Nee Brothers, you’re not alone. This project offers a major chance for the “rising stars” to capitalize on their critically acclaimed 2015 indie thriller Band of Robbers. I remain cautiously optimistic for this one, at least until I can get a handle on just what Goyer’s script and the Nee Brothers’ interpretation of it is going to look like. Let’s give Masters of the Universe a shot before we write it off completely, shall we?

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce with DeVon Franklin. Matt Milam oversees for Sony. Fingers crossed!