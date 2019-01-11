Sony Taps ‘Iron Man’ Scribes to Rewrite He-Man Movie ‘Masters of the Universe’

0

Sony and Mattel Films have tapped Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to write a new draft of the long-gestating He-Man movie Masters of the Universe, Collider has learned.

David Goyer (The Dark Knight) and sibling directors Aaron and Adam Nee had been working on the script when Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch decided to bring in Marcum and Holloway, the same team that got Men in Black: International greenlit by the studio. The writers are known as closers around town and are rumored to have become Panitch’s go-to fix-it men. They have big-budget credits such as Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight, as well as Punisher: War Zone.

Goyer had considered directing the film himself at one point, but prior engagements forced him to bow out, allowing the Nee brothers to land the gig after directing the quirky heist movie Band of Robbers.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing for Escape Artists along with DeVon Franklin, while Goyer will serve as an executive producer on the project. Masters of the Universe is based on the Mattel toyline that previously spawned a successful animated series, as well as a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Sony has franchise hopes for the title, and will release MIB: International on June 14.

Marcum and Holloway are represented by CAA, Grandview and attorney Mark Bisgeier.

Back when I was a kid, I used to run around the house yelling ‘He-Man!’ while wielding an imaginary sword, though I’ve since outgrown Masters of the Universe. That said, this property still has plenty of fans and would probably lend itself to a big, colorful, campy adaptation à la Aquaman. I have no idea who Sony is looking at to play the muscular hero, but John Cena would obviously fit the bill. I mean, just look at He-Man’s square jaw below! Who else could do it? Alexander Skarsgard? You tell me. Who would you like to see play the blonde protagonist? Weigh in with your pick in the comments section below.