‘Head Full of Honey’ Trailer: Nick Nolte Leads Til Schweiger’s English-Language Remake

In 2014, writer/producer/actor/director Til Schweiger brought Head Full of Honey to the world stage. Now, the German filmmaker delivers an English-language remake of the story as a Warner Bros. release by the same name. This version is fronted by Nick Nolte who plays an aging man struggling to cope with the loss of his wife and battling against his dwindling mental faculties. The touching family tale can be glimpsed in the very first trailer for the upcoming film.

Also starring Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, Sophie Lane Nolte, Jacqueline Bisset, and Eric Roberts, Warner Bros.’ Head Full of Honey opens in select theaters in N.Y. and L.A. on November 30th.

Check out the first trailer for Head Full of Honey below, followed by the film’s official synopsis and debut poster:

Here’s the official synopsis for Head Full of Honey:

Academy-Award® nominee Nick Nolte stars in the poignant drama HEAD FULL OF HONEY, Til Schweiger’s English language remake of his hit German film. Matilda (Lane Nolte) tries to help her grandfather, Amadeus (Nolte), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, navigate his increasing forgetfulness, and ends up going on a remarkable adventure with him.

While this trailer starts out on a sappy note approaching schmaltz, once the crux of the tale becomes clear, it turns into a bittersweet story of family, and of love and loss. Three-time Oscar-nominee Nolte gets a chance to play Amadeus, a man who’s battling a lot of emotional demons in this picture: After losing his wife, his Alzheimer’s affliction complicates his ability to deal with that loss but also his capacity for remembering that she’s gone. It’s also a generational story. Amadeus finds a way to connect with his son, but the driving force behind the heart of the film appears to be the relationship between Amadeus and his caring granddaughter, who gives him new purpose by bringing him into her life. We’ll see how Schweiger’s second take on the tale shapes up when the English version of Head Full of Honey arrives this fall.