‘Hearts Beat Loud’: Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons on Being in a Father/Daughter Rock Band

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Brett Haley’s Hearts Beat Loud. The film stars Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons as a father and daughter in Brooklyn who form an unlikely band during her last summer at home before leaving for UCLA. On top of trying to create music together, each is dealing with major life decisions that are not easy to make. Hearts Beat Loud also stars Ted Danson, Toni Collette, Sasha Lane, and Blythe Danner.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to sit down with Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons and Brett Haley for an exclusive video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation they talked about being at Sundance, who they play and what the film is about, how the film talks about the choices you make and how that can impact your entire life, what drew them to the script, how they got Ted Danson to play a bartender again, and so much more. In addition, at Saturday night’s closing night party at Sundance, Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons will be performing some of the music from the film. They talk about how that came about.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

