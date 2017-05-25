Exclusive: Check out This Exclusive ‘Heat’ Poster Designed by Maria Suarez Inclan

0

We here at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a piece of original poster art for a genuinely classic crime drama. With 1995’s Heat, filmmaker Michael Mann crafted an epic crime saga for the ages, assembling an unbeatable cast and capturing the city of Los Angeles in a way few had ever done before (or have since). The film is now getting a terrific Blu-ray release via the Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition, now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and to commemorate the occasion illustrator Maria Suarez Inclan has put together a limited piece of art that ties into the movie perfectly.

You can check out the poster below. 100 limited edition Heat posters have been created and fans can visit the Heat Facebook page later today to find details on how to get their hands on a print.

The Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition, meanwhile, is well worth picking up. It features a new restoration of the film overseen by Mann himself, as well as the 2016 Academy Panel Reunion with Mann, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and all major cast members with Christopher Nolan moderating, as well as a full Q&A with Mann from a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.