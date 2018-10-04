Paramount Network to Air Controversial ‘Heathers’ Series with Edited Episodes

0

It looks like the Heathers reboot will actually see the light of day after all. The series was shelved last summer after multiple school shootings put its own take on school violence into a controversial realm. But after some editing, the 10 episodes series is now down to 9 episodes that The Paramount Network will air over 5 nights starting October 25th.

This re-imagining of the Wynonna Ryder and Christian Slater-led late-80s classic of the same name combines the Heathers and the outcasts of the original movie into the same clique. In this case, that includes a glam, body positive bully, a gender-queer identifying character, and a JD who isn’t actually insane but who is just addicted to Adderall.

The series ,from showrunner Jason Micallef, came out of the gate touting how edgy and irreverent it would be, but it apparently was just a little too much. Micallef said in a press release that,

“I am beyond excited that American audiences will finally get to see Heathers. Obviously, I wish fans could see the 10th episode, but the producers and I felt strongly about not changing anything in it, and so, it’s been considered too controversial for U.S. audiences. Still, every day at this job is a delightful dream, so it’s hard to complain. Plus, what matters most is fans will now get to see the satire we all love so much.”

Paramount has had trouble selling the series to other networks, which is part of the reason behind cutting some of the more controversial scenes (including the blowing up of the school and the students playing a first-person shooter game that takes place in the halls of a school). But according to THR, if the marathon is popular enough, there could be a Season 2 with a new cast, and Season 1 acting as an anthology.

Heathers stars Jasmine Mathews, Brendan Scannell, Melanie Field, James Scully, Grace Victoria Cox and Selma Blair. Original Heather Shannen Doherty is also set to appear for a three-episode arc. The series will air from October 25th to October 29th on The Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV). Check out the new promo below:

Here’s the official synopsis: