‘Heathers’ TV Show Gets a Risqué Red-Band Trailer

A TV series adaptation of Heathers might sounds like a terrible idea, but hey, so did the musical and that turned out pretty great. With that in mind, I’ve been giving Paramount Network’s serialized update of the cult classic film the benefit of the doubt, despite a less than promising teaser trailer. Now the full-on, foul-mouthed red-band trailer has arrived and… I’m still not quite sure what to make of it.

One thing’s for sure, the folks behind the new series aren’t holding back — in the tradition of the film that made ‘Fuck me gently with a chainsaw” a thing people just say now, the Heathers series really goes there with the irreverent sass. They’ve also updated the material with some new tropes that are sure to rile up just about everybody. The original film centered on Winona Ryder‘s Veronica and her actually insane bad boy boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater), doling out punishments to the prissy princesses known as the “Heathers” who ran the school.

The series moves the action to the present day and features a new clique of nasty popular kids — Heather Chandler is a body positive bully with short hair and a glam wardrobe and Heather Duke (originated by Shannen Doherty in the film) is a male who identifies as gender-queer. Oh, and J.D. has an Adderall addiction, naturally.

Heathers stars Jasmine Mathews, Brendan Scannell, Melanie Field, James Scully, Grace Victoria Cox and Selma Blair. Doherty is also set to appear for a three-episode arc. The series premieres on the newly founded Paramount Network on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 PM, ET/PT. Check out the sassy af red-band trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: