First ‘Heathers’ TV Show Trailer Reveals a New Twist on a Cult Favorite

Everything that has been shall be remade, but in the case of Heathers, it could be a good thing. A new take on the 1980s cult classic, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, was initially pitched as a half-hour pilot for TV Land before becoming an hourlong series once it started development. It ended up being moved to the Paramount Network (the soon-to-be-former Spike TV) which is also home to Season 2 of The Shannara Chronicles (which itself was moved there from MTV).

The 10-episode series is being conceived of as an anthology series, which is smart, because the underlying Heathers story is not one that would make sense getting dragged out for several seasons. And from this first promo, it looks like the new series is certainly forging its own way as being “inspired” by the original (and its sass) but not being beholden to its exact structure. It also includes one particularly famous line … check it out below:

Each season will feature a new group of “Heathers,” as the setting itself isn’t as important as the social structure it satirizes. The tone has also been described as “pitch-black,” so expect as much murder and mayhem as the original. In the movie, Ryder and Slater’s characters J.D. and Veronica seek to upend their school’s social hierarchy, and dealing with the evil, popular Heathers.

The first batch of new Heathers subverts the original idea and has the outcasts now ruling the school. They include Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews, originally Lisanne Falk); Heather Duke, real name Heath (Brendan Scannell, played as a girl by Shannen Doherty in the film); and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field, originally Kim Walker). James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox will star as the new J.D. and Veronica.

the series is set to premiere in 2018.