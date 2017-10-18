Heroes: Will Hela Show Up In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

0

On this episode of Heroes (October 18, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to answer your Twitter questions from the world of Heroes and Villains which include:

If Hela is in Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos’ love, should we have heard about Cate Blanchett’s contract or setting foot on set?

Thoughts on Judge Dredd TV show going dark and macabre? Will audience accept Judge Death?

If the Justice League film does have a Green Lantern – how would you like to see them unveiled and who would you like it to be?