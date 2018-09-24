‘Hell Fest’: Gale Anne Hurd & Gregory Plotkin Tease Potential Prequel & Sequel

0

-

We’re just about a month away from Halloween 2018 and that means mazes are up and running at a whole bunch of theme parks across the country. But this year, they’re also hitting the big screen as well thanks to Hell Fest. The movie features a group of friends who decide to spend a wild night out at Hell Fest, a traveling carnival of sorts that’s packed with creepy characters and mazes. The scares should be in good fun, but on this particular night, one individual in a mask isn’t actually a park employee – it’s a real killer.

With Hell Fest‘s big debut coming up fast, I got the opportunity to sit down with director Gregory Plotkin and producer Gale Anne Hurd at Six Flags Magic Mountain to talk about the research that went into making the film, how they assembled their ensemble, their plans for a possible prequel and sequel, and loads more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article.

Hell Fest hits theaters on September 28th and stars Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Roby Attal, Matt Mercurio and Tony Todd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hell Fest: